three killed in separate road accidents in odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as three people were reportedly killed in separate road accidents in Sambalpur and Cuttack districts of Odisha on Thursday.

Two persons including a woman reportedly died after the bike on which they were traveling hit a bus near the market yard between Sikrapali and Kukudapali under Sasan police station limits of Sambalpur district. The deceased were identified as Sabita Nikhandia and Saroj Nayak.

Some locals rescued them in a very critical condition and admitted them at Sambalpur district headquarter hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, both of them were declared dead by the doctors.

While the bus fled the spot soon after the accident, the Sasan Police has started an investigation into the matter.

Likewise, an unknown man died on the spot after being mowed-down by a ten-wheeler truck at Biribati in Cuttack district today. The Kandarpur police has started an investigation into the accident after sending the body to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Also Read: Two Including Woman Killed In Lightning Strikes In Odisha