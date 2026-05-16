Three killed in head-on collision between car and bike in Sambalpur

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Sambalpur: At least three people including a child and two bike riders were killed after a Scorpio car collided with a bike near Forest park under Kuchinda police limits in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the two bike riders were returning to their village after visiting a relative at the Kuchinda hospital when the Scorpio coming from the opposite direction from Gudguda collided with them.

The two bikers reportedly died on the spot. Meanwhile, the child died while being rushed to the Burla hospital in a critical condition.

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Sources revealed that all the occupants of the scorpio have fled from the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and has seized the body of the deceased bikers. Investigation is underway.

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