Three injured in lightning strike during Kalbaisakhi storm in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Kalabaisakhi wreaked havoc in twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday. Three members of a family were seriously injured after being struck by lightning in the Somnath slum in Niladri Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

The injured people were rushed to the Capital Hospital immediately for treatment. However, as their condition turned critical, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

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The intensity of the lightning strike was so severe that the furniture inside the house caught fire and was reduced to ashes and the blaze caused the house to collapse. The locals have requested the government to provide assistance to the injured family.

Meanwhile, many fallen trees have blocked the roads in many places.

Also Read: Kalbaisakhi storm wreaks havoc across Odisha