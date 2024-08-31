Three Ghana nationals detained at Paradip Port

Advertisement

Paradip: The CISF on Saturday have detained three Ghana nationals at the Paradip port after they had escaped from the ship. They were caught after the ship docked at the airport.

The CISF took them into custody from the restricted area of the port. They came aboard on MV Great Seng Wen and it is still not clear how they came to this ship from Hongkong.

While there are 20 crew members on board, they have been identified as Ghanaian nationals.

An investigation has started regarding what was their purpose, how they entered the ship from which port, which country they would have gone to.

Later, the Paradip immigration office issued to Chinese ship and directed them not to deboard them at any of the Indian ports after three Ghana nationals were found onboard.

