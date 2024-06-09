Three from Odisha take oath as Union Ministers as Modi 3.0 kicks off

New-Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Three MPs from Odisha namely Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram took oath as Modi 3.0 kicked off this evening.

President Droupadi Murmu administered them the oath of office at an oath taking ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan after she Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for third consecutive term.

Likewise, Jual Oram, who represents the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, also took oath as a minister in the Modi Cabinet 3.0. He was also the member of the 12th, 13th, 14th Lok Sabha and 16th Lok Sabha and Tribal Minister.

IAS officer-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnav was also took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Modi Cabinet 3.0 today. He had served as Minister of Railways, Communications Minister, and Electronics & Information Technology Minister from 2022–24. He has been representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since 2019.