Three die of suffocation inside newly constructed toilet tank

Advertisement

Rayagada: In an unfortunate incident, at least three persons died suffocate to death inside a newly constructed toilet tank at Tarapaguda village under Padmapur police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Hari Karada, Alok Karada and Prakash Lima of Kenduguda.

According to reports, the trios were engaged in removing the centring of a newly constructed toilet tank of one Biswanath Barik of Tarapaguda village. However, all of them felt suffocated and became senseless inside the toilet.

However, others who noticed them informed the Padmapur Fire personnel, who reached immeditaley and pulled them out and rushed to the Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. But unfortunately, they were declared dead by the doctors.

Advertisement

While informing about the unfortunate incident, one of the locals said, “A mason and two labourers from Kenduguda had gone to Tarapaguda village and were engaged in a newly constructed toilet tank. One of the labourers entered the toilet tank to remove the centring. However, as he felt suffocated, another labourer entered. As he too fell the same, the mason went too inquired about them. However, all of them suffered from asphyxiation and became critical. Soon, all of them pulled out of the safety tank and were rushed to the hospital. But doctor pronounced them dead.”

Meanwhile, Padmapur police has launched an investigation into the matter.