Three dead in car accident during morning walk near Pipili

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Pipili: A tragic road accident during a morning walk claimed the lives of three people, including two women and a car driver, near Pipili in Odisha on Monday morning.

The accident occurred near KEC on National Highway-316 on the Bhubaneswar to Puri road. According to reports, a speeding car hit two women from behind while they were out for a morning walk. After hitting them, the car lost control and crashed into an electric pole.

All three persons, including the two women and the driver of the car, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Police from Pipili police station reached the scene and have started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported a few days earlier in the state capital, a woman lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in Bhubaneswar. The mishap took place on the main road at Aiginia.

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According to reports, an unidentified vehicle hit the woman and fled the spot at high speed. Some locals attempted to chase the vehicle but the driver managed to escape.

Police from Khandagiri and Tamando police stations reached the spot and began an investigation. The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been confirmed. However, police are trying to contact her family members through a mobile phone recovered from her.

Locals said the woman was crossing the road after buying vegetables when a speeding car hit her from behind. Police have started examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and nab the driver involved in the incident.