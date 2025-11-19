Three-day Dev Deepawali rituals begin at Puri Srimandir

Advertisement

Puri: The three-day Dev Deepawali rituals began at the Jagannath Temple in Puri as the holy month of Margasira enters its Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi.

During this sacred period, Lord Jagannath and His Siblings will don Shraddha Besha and special lamps will be offered in honour of their ancestors.

According to tradition, the deities perform deepadan and shraddha for different divine ancestors over the three days- Aditi and Kashyapa on Chaturdashi, King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya on Amavasya, and Vasudeva–Devaki, Nanda–Yashoda, and King Indradyumna–Queen Gundicha on Pratipada.

Lord Jagannath is adorned in a Nagapuri saree, while Lord Balabhadra is draped in a dhoti that is 14 hands long and 4 hands wide. Devi Subhadra’s saree measures 12 hands in length and 3.5 hands in width on this occasion.

Over these three days, Lord Jagannath will perform human-like rituals. The Lord will offer Deepadana. Moreover, the Lord will don the special Shraddha Besha attire. They will be adorned with gold ornaments like Tadgi, Nalibhuj, Chandra, Surya, Kundalini, Adkani, Harida Mali, Waistband.

Once the Besha ritual is complete, servitors offer diyas to the deities seated on the Ratna Singhasan.

