Three critical after being hacked by miscreants with swords

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Cuttack: At least three persons sustained critical injuries after being hacked by 5-6 miscreants in Barang area of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

According to sources, 5 to 6 youths came on three bikes with six swords on their hands and attacked one Kahnu Charan Dalai of Sanamundali village all of a sudden while he was sitting near a dahibara shop on the canal embankment near the Mundali Bridge.

While Kahnu, who sustained critical injuries following the sword attack, was trying to run for life, the dahibara vendor and a paan shopkeeper resisted the miscreants from chasing and attacking him further. However, the miscreants hacked the duo as well before fleeing from the spot.

Before anyone could notice and identify them, the group of miscreants crossed the Mundali Bridge and headed towards Athagarh area. However, the exam motive behind crime is yet to be known.

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Soon, all the three injured persons were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition.

Though Barang police are currently investigating the incident, they are yet to get any lead in the case. They also grilled some local and eyewitnesses to identify the miscreants and find out their motive behind the sword attack.