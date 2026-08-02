Three critical after ambulance collides head-on with hyva truck in Kendujhar

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Banspal: Three individuals were critically wounded after an ambulance collided with a Hyva truck at Daanala village under Sadar Police limits in Odisha’s Kendujhardistrict.

As per sources, the incident took place while the ambulance was ferrying a snakebite patient from Banspal.

The Hyva truck carrying iron was headed towards the Phuljhar plant reportedly had a head-on-collision with the ambulance near a bend.

Following which, the ambulance driver, the pharmacist as well as the patient sustained grievous injuries.

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Commuters rushed to help and the injured were rushed to Banspal Community Health Centre.

However, following their critical injuries, the injured have been admitted to the Keonjhar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police reached the location to inspect the spot and initiate investigation.

Further details are awaited.