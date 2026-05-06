Three arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh in Khurda

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Khurda: Three persons were arrested by the Tangi police in Khurda district after 500 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 Lakh were seized from their possessions today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Atashi Ranjan Majhi alias Bapu of Soro in Balasore; Sk Asaraf alias Bibhuti of Naya Bazar in Balasore; and Akash Sethi of Baudh Butupali-Ranjanpali, currently living in Jamadeipur of Khurda.

Balugaon SDPO Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik, in a press meet, informed that based on a specific inputs, a team led by Tangi police station IIC R.K. Bhujabal conducted a raid on the Kuhudi-Benipathar road following the directions of Khurda SP Vivekananda Sharma.

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During the raid, police managed to arrest the trio and seized 500 grams of brown sugar, a Bolero (OD 22 T 4474), one KTM motorcycle (OD 01 JZ 9829), three mobile phones, cash of Rs 70,000, two gold chains (8.35g and 10g), earrings (2g), three ear studs (9.32g), two nose pins (0.84g), and two lockets (1.80g) from their possessions, shared the SDPO.

He further said that a case was registered against the accused persons under sections 21(b)(2) C/29 of the NDPS Act.

While all of them were produced before the court, SI Sunil Kumar Murmu has been entrusted the case for further probe.