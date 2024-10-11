Thousands of animals sacrificed at ‘Chhatar Jatra’ in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Thousands of animals were sacrificed during the famous Chhatar Jatra of Maa Manikeshwari in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district in Odisha. And hence the place has been stained with blood.

As per reports, thousands of people from in and out of the State visited the Goddess Manikeswari temple today. Most of them had brought animals for sacrifice. It is believed that by offering animal sacrifice to the Goddess wish can be fulfilled.

As many as 15 platoons of police force have been deployd to maintain peace and order in the Jatra.

Earlier today, the ceremonial Chhatar of Goddess Manikeswari was taken out to the Jena Khala on the outskirts of the town from Manikeswari temple this morning. After performance of a Gupta Puja or the secret worship of the Goddess, the Chhatar was brought back in a large procession to the temple when the animal sacrifice was made.

The return journey of the Chhatar to the temple is known as Chhatar Jatra.