This is how the weather condition of Odisha for next 7 days

By Subadh Nayak
rain warning in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Odisha for the next seven days.

As per the warning of the weather department, light to moderate rain very likely to occur till December 6 and there after the state is likely to witness dry weather.

No large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) for next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha, forecasted the IMD.

Check the day-wise warning of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 03.12.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 03.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 04.12.2024):

  • Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 04.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 05.12.2024):

  • Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 05.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 06.12.2024):

  • Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 06.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 07.12.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 08.12.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.12.2024):

  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.
