This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious: Naveen Patnaik over media reports on Pandian

Bhubaneswar: “This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious,” said Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today while reacting over a report of a national media on his key aide V K Pandian.

Taking to his X handle and sharing a screenshot of media report on Pandian, Patnaik said, “This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious. As I have stated earlier Mr Pandian has served the state and party with utmost dedication, efficiency and integrity and he is known and respected for the same.”

The writer of the news report had claimed that Patnaik had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to disregard Pandian and assured of BJD’s support in the Rajya Sabha, where the conch party has nine MPs and BJP’s strength has reduced to 86.

For more details, watch the video here:

