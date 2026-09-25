Thieves loot temple donation box in Nabarangapur

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Nabarangapur: Two miscreants allegedly targeted the Siddheshwar Shiva Temple at Bhatra Siuni, breaking open the temple’s donation box and taking away cash.

The incident reportedly took place when the two men entered the temple premises and broke open the donation box.

However, their attempt to escape was interrupted after villagers noticed their presence and raised an alarm.

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Hearing the villagers’ shouts, the suspects fled the spot with the cash. The incident has caused concern among residents, with details about the exact amount stolen yet to be ascertained.

Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and any police action in connection with the incident are awaited.