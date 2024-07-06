Thief who stole valuables from 47 temples, arrested in Odisha’s Jeypore

Koraput: A notorious thief who stole valuables from as many as 47 temples has been arrested in Jeypore town in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday.

The thief has been identified as Ghanashyam Das from Nayagarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, Ghanashyam, the notorious thief started doing this crime at the age of 18 from Andhra Pradesh. Now he is 45 years old and within these 27 years he has stolen valuables from more than 47 temples. Importantly, he stole even from temples which are located in crowded places.

Jeypore Town Police arrested Ghanshyam Das from his house. He has stolen from temples in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka. With the help of a few iron tools he can open any lock.

This notorious temple thief was a challenge for the Police. During the investigation of the theft from the Kanka Parameshwari temple, Ghanshyam’s history of theft was found.

Jeypore SDPO said that he was targeting only temples. Police seized lakhs of rupees worth of goods and two lakh rupees in cash from him. Police handed over the theft material to the Kanaka Parameshwari temple committee. The secretary of the temple said that he was happy to get the material of the temple back after 4 months.