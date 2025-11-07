“They can steal candidates but not win hearts”: Naveen Patnaik urges voters to give strong reply to ‘Beimani’

Bhubaneswar: Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged voters to give a strong reply to the “betrayal” done to the people of Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal, and to him personally.

Addressing a rally in Nuapada today, Patnaik said the BJP may have formed a government “through lies and deceit” but would never win the hearts of the people.

“They can form a government by lying. They can even steal candidates. But they cannot win the hearts of the people,” he asserted.

Claiming that all development had now come to a halt, the former Chief Minister said, “Development does not happen through false propaganda. A government cannot run on lies and empty promises.”

He questioned the state government’s performance over the past 500 days, asking if people had received 300 units of free electricity, Rs 3,500 pension, fertilizer for farmers, jobs for youth, or loans for Mission Shakti women.

“What did you get? Only betrayal…betrayal and double betrayal,” he said, alleging that people were getting “tension, not treatment” under the Ayushman scheme compared to the BSKY health card introduced during the BJD government.

Patnaik also thanked the people of Komna for defying alleged attempts to disrupt his meeting earlier this week. “I saw pain and anger in your eyes. You know how betrayal was done to you, to BJD, and to me,” he said.

“On November 11, give a strong answer to betrayal through your vote. Bless Snehangini Chhuria and vote for the Conch symbol,” he urged.

The BJD President today held a massive roadshow and addressed a big public meeting at Nuapada.