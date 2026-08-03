These schools to remain closed tomorrow

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Bhadrak: Bhadrak District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay announced closure of several schools of the district tomorrow in view of the prevailing flood situation in the locality.

The District Collector decided to suspend the classes tomorrow as precautionary measures for the safety of students, informed sources.

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As announced by Upadhyay all Schools in Aradi G.P, Madhapur G.P, Nandapur G.P, Bhuinbruti G.P & Tentulidihi G.P and Badaitagotha UPS, Sanaitagotha P.S, Rampur UPS, Chhatrapada P.S Pratappur P.S, Kunjakalika UPS, Dasadiha P.5, Bandhasahi P.S, Kauniasahi P.5, Maujudi P.S, Badakiari UPS, Lunga P.S,S.E HS, Lunga, Govt. PS, Ratanga & Natagadia PS, D.K. PPS,Kaibartasahi PPS & Bangalipada PPS, Dapanayakani Nodal HS, Iswarpur, Balighai PS, Isanpur PS, Shyamsundarpur PUPS, Taladumuka UGME School, JD Nodal, Uparadumuka, Brhamansahi PPS, Gopalpur PPS & Vyasadeb HS, Taladumuka, Nuasahi PUPS, Lingadi PPS, Tiadisahi PS, Nuabandha PUPS, Sapakatia PUPS, Kanjiapata PUPS, Kelasahi PS, Barsar PUPS, Basanti Nodal HS, Pabitra Nagar, Chakarasahi PS, Muturigada PS & Taladapa PS, Paitipur PS, Dianbansuria PPS, Gurudaspur PS & Khadijana UGUPS, Baranakula PS & Chilapada PPS, Matiasahi PPS, Talahanspat PS, Bagasaipal PPS, Kaijodi PPS, Kuanrachatara PS, Hanspat PS, LN HS, Hanspat, Krutibaspur PUPS, Jaleswar Nodal UPS & Govindpur Nodal UPS, Govt. PS, Dalanga, Rameswarpur Gokhasahi PS, Mishrapur UGME School, Kaithadiha P.S, Khangara Nodal UPS, Dhanatola PS, Issufpur PS, Singada PS, Leprosy Colony PS, Khandatada UPS, Rajmukundpur UPS & Apartibindha PS will remain closed tomorrow.

Also Read: Schools closed in nine panchayat of Chandabali block in view of flood