These roads in Cuttack City declared as “NO PARKING ZONES,” violators will be fined & vehicles to be seized

Cuttack: The Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Commissionerate Police has declared some roads in Cuttack City as “NO PARKING ZONES” to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic.

The city police said that basing on the report to regulate parking and to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic inside the city area of Cuttack, by virtue of powers conferred to the undersigned u/s- 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2027) read with Regulations-19 & 21 of Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Police Commissionerate (traffic and public order) regulation 2008, it is hereby notified that following roads are declared as “NO PARKING ZONES.”

Both sides of the roads from Madhupatna Chhak to Badambadi Chhak.

Both sides of road from OMP Chhak to C.R.R.I.P.S.

Service Road on both sides from OMP Chhak to Kaliaboda Chhak, and Kaliaboda Chhak to OMP Chhak.

Both sides of roads from Manimandir Chhak to Bellview Chhak/Judicial Academy Chhak, and Bellview Chhak/Judicial Academy Chhak to Chahata Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Chahata Chhak to Jobra Anicut Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Jobra Anicut Chhak to Kaliaboda Chhak.

Both sides of the road from OMP Chhak to Howrah Motor Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Rnihat Chhak to Khannagar Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Matamath Chhak to Chandin Chowk Chhak (via Howrah Motor Chhak, Box Bazar Chhak, Jail Road Chhak, Chaudhuri Bazar Chhak, Balubazar Chhak, High Court Chhak).

Both sides of the road from Gadgadia Temple Chhak to Chandi Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Satichura Chhak to Biju Patnaik Chhak (via Selter Chhak, Kanika Chhak).

Both sides of the road from Ph.D. Office Chhak to Biju Patnaik Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Dolomundei Chhak to Jail Road.

Both sides of the road from new SCB Chhak to Clock Tower Chhak.

Both sides of the road from Clock Tower Chhak to Matru Bhawan.

Both sides of the road from Jobra Anicut Chhak to Cuttack Sweet Stall and I Love Cuttack to Post Office Chhak via Reheman Chhak.

Both sides road from Jagatpur Golei Chhak to Khaira Bridge.

Both sides service road from Jagatpur Golei Chhak to Birupa Bridge.

Violation of the instant order is an offence and punishable u/s-177 of the MV Act-2019 and compoundable with fine of Rs 500 violation of the above order will also attract Section- 127 of the MV Act- 2019, which authorized a police officer having jurisdiction to tow a vehicle causing impediment to the flow of traffic and when such a vehicle is towed, the owner of the vehicle shall be responsible for all towing costs, besides any other penalty.