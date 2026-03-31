These Odisha Cadre IAS officers get to key appointments in Centre

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New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared a series of senior-level bureaucratic appointments, with key postings for two Odisha-cadre IAS officers.

As per the notification issued by the central government, Vir Vikram Yadav, IAS (OR:96), currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, has been appointed Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He will hold the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

Likewise, Vishal Gagan, IAS (OR:98) has been appointed Secretary, Central Information Commission (CIC) under the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following appointments:

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Puneet Kansal, IAS (SK:96), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry. Mona K. Khandar, IAS (GJ:96), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, IAS (MP:96), Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Vir Vikram Yadav, IAS (OR:96), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change as Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by keeping the Recruitment Rules of the post in abeyance vice Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, IAS (MP:96) upon his appointment as Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Gyanendra D. Tripathi, IAS (AM:98), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Vishal Gagan, IAS (OR:98), presently in the cadre, as Secretary, Central Information Commission, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. Gulzar, IAS (AP:99), Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications as Member Secretary, National Capital Region Planning Board, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India. Diwakar Nath Misra, IAS (AM:2000), Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power. Debasish Prusty, IAS (RJ:2000), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. Sridhar Chiruvolu, IAS (BH:2001), Joint Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office as Additional Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office. Arti Kanwar, IAS (GJ:2001), presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles vice Rohit Kansal, IAS (AGMUT:95) upon his appointment as Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development. Darpan Jain, IAS (KN:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs. Ankita Mishra Bundela, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Vijay Nehra, IAS (GJ:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Siddharth Jain, IAS (AP:2001), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation. Neetu Kumari Prasad, IAS (TG:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying as Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance vice Shri Diwakar Nath Misra, IAS (AM:2000) upon his appointment as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power. Anuj Sharma, IDES:91, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs. Meenaxi Rawat, IES:93, CVO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mumbai as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Ansuman Pattanaik, IRS (IT:94), Director General, Competition Commission of India as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Yashvir Singh, IES:96, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of DS/Director in the Department. Nigar Fatima Husain, IDES:96, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Aparna Bhatia, IES:96, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. Hari Har Mishra, IDAS:98, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary in the Department. Veena Kumari Dermal, IPoS:98, presently in the cadre, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines vice Shri Sanjay Lohiya, IAS (AM:94) upon his appointment as Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them:

Sarita Chauhan Chand, IAS (AGMUT:1999), Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Pankaj Yadav, IAS (HY:2001), Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development as Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development.