These OAS officers transferred and given new postings

Bhubaneswar: The Mohan Charan Majhi-government today transferred and gave new postings to two Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers.

As per informed by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department in a notification, OAS officers Manoj Kumar Padhy and Sweta Kumar Dash have been transferred from their present place of postings.

Manoj Kumar Padhy, the Special Secretary to Government, S & ME Department with additional charge of Director, TE & SCERT, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.

Likewise, Sweta Kumar Dash, the Secretary of CDA, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Odia Language Literature & Culture (OLL&C) Department.