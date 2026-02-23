These OAS officers given new responsibilities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday gave new responsibilities to as many as two Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers.

As informed by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Ashish Kumar Jena and Albert Lakra are the two OAS officers who have been given new responsibilities.

Ashish Kumar Jena. OAS (SAG), Ex-Registrar, Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Additional I.G. of Prisons, Directorate of Prison (HQ), Bhubaneswar, read a notification issued by the Department.

Likewise, Albert Lakra, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex- Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Nayagarh, now joined in GA & PG Department, is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government. H & UD Department, added the notification.

