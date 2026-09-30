These nine districts to witness rain for two more days, check IMD’s warning

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for nine districts saying these districts will witness rainfall in the next two days.

Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj are the nine districts which are likely to receive rain till October 2.

Check IMD’s weather warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of October 1):

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YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 1 to 8.30 AM of October 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.