These districts of Odisha to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, check IMD’s warning for next two days

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Bhubaneswar: Some districts of Odisha are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for next couple of days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather department has issued orange warning saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur till tomorrow 8.30 AM.

Check IMD’s weather warning:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 26):

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Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 26 to 8.30 AM of September 27):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, and Baragada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, and Baragada.