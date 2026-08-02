These areas declared “No Flying Zone/No Drone Zone” in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

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Berhampur: Ganjam District collector Keerthi Vasan V declared certain parts of the district as “No Flying Zone/No Drone Zone” in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the district on August 4 and August 5.

As per her schedule, the President shall travel from Berhampur Railway Station to Taptapani via Gosaninuagaon, Andhapasara Road, Haridakhandi and Digapahandi Road, and shall return through the same route, culminating the journey at Army AD College, Golabandha.

Therefore, to ensure foolproof security arrangements and maintain the highest level of safety during the visit of the President of India, the Collector declared the entire route of the VVIP movement, together with the adjoining areas and venues connected with the visit, as a “No Flying Zone / No Drone Zone” during the period of the Hon’ble President’s visit.

Accordingly, the operation, flying, launching or use of any Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), Drone, Powered Aircraft, Microlight Aircraft, Paraglider, Paramotor, Hot Air Balloon, Remote-Controlled Flying Object, or any other aerial platform over the following areas also strictly prohibited during the notified period:

Berhampur Railway Station and adjoining areas. The entire route from Berhampur Railway Station via:

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Gosaninuagaon,

Andhapasara Road,

Haridakhandi,

Digapahandi Road,

up to Taptapani.

Taptapani Temple Complex and surrounding areas. The return route from Taptapani to Army AD College, Golabandha through the same road alignment. Army AD College, Golabandha and its adjoining areas.

The Superintendent of Police, Berhampur and the Superintendent of Police, Ganjam, have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of this order.

Besides, all concerned departments, law enforcement agencies and security personnel have been directed to coordinate effectively to prevent any unauthorized aerial activity within the notified area.

The collector also warned that any person found violating this order shall be liable for action under the applicable provisions of law, including the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Aircraft Act, 1934, the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the Drone Rules, 2021, and other applicable laws and regulations.