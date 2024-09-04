There is no deadline to apply for Subhadra Yojana, application process will continue till the last eligible beneficiary gets money: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: There is no deadline to apply for the Subhadra Yojana and the application process will continue till the last eligible beneficiary gets the money, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

After the State government announced that the first installment money of Subhadra Yojana will be distributed on September 17 and the application process started from today, there was confusion among the beneficiaries weather they can apply after September 17 to get the financial assistance. However, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified saying that Subhadra Yojana has no deadline and the application process, both online and offline, will continue till the last eligible beneficiary gets the money.

While inaugurating the Subhadra Call Centre at Odisha Computer Application (OCAC) Tower in Infosys area in Bhubaneswar this evening, Parida also advised people not to rush and make beelines infront of the Anganwadi Centers, Mo Seva Kendras, Block Offices, Urban Local Bodies offices and Common Service Centres for the e-KYC.

Steps are being taken to reduce huge crowds for the e-KYC, she said adding that the first installment money will be distributed on September 17 but people should not be worried or confused as each and every eligible beneficiary will get the money whenever they apply.

The Deputy CM also clarified that the Subhadra Yojana forms are being provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department free of cost and no one should take any charge to apply for the Subhadra Yojana.

She also asked the beneficiaries to contact the Call Centre with the helpline number (14678) and file complaint if anyone asks money to apply for the Subhadra Yojana and the State government will take stricter action against the accused persons.