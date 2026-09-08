Theft in Bhubaneswar, Rs 54.80 Lakh Seized from Astaranga

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Puri: In a case of theft in Bhubaneswar, Rs 54.80 lakh in cash has been seized from Astaranga. The accused is absconding. The seizure was made by Astaranga Marine Police in Puri district.

The accused had fled to Bahudiha village in Astaranga area with the bag full of cash.

According to information, two days ago, a retired Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Ashok Kumar Sahu of Bhubaneswar, had withdrawn lakhs of rupees from his EPF account and kept it at home. His driver, Bikash Kumar Biswal of Bahudiha village under Astaranga block, allegedly decamped with the cash bag at night.

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Ashok had lodged a complaint at Laxmi Sagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that the driver had fled with Rs 65.80 lakh. Laxmi Sagar police registered a case and started investigation.

Tracing the accused youth, Laxmi Sagar police reached Bahudiha village in Astaranga. While the accused had kept the cash bag at home and fled again, police seized the cash along with a car.

On getting information, Nimapada SDPO Janardan Padhi reached Nuagarh Marine Police Station and is conducting further investigation.