The Times Group MD Vineet Jain inaugurates state-of-the-art Pickleball Courts at KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of Times Group and founder of Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), inaugurated 8 state-of-the-art Pickleball Courts on KIIT University campus.

Vineet Jain is currently in Odisha for the 61st Femina Miss India 2026 being held at KIIT. On this occasion, he visited all the campuses of KIIT and KISS today.

During the visit to KIIT, he visited the sports infrastructure at KIIT University and was amazed to see the modern sports infrastructure in a university and praised the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for the development of sports.

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Vineet Jain also played Pickleball with the students of KIIT and Samanta. Later, he spent a long time with the students of KISS University and interacted with them.

The Managing Director of Times Group said that this is the first time he has come to Odisha and today he visited KIIT and KISS. Tomorrow he is scheduled to go to Puri and Konark. He said that he got the opportunity to visit Odisha only because of Achyuta Samanta.