“The Sabarmati Report” declared tax free in Odisha, Ektaa Kapoor expresses gratitude

Bhubaneswar: Odisha became the seventh state of the country to declare Hindi film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ of Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna tax free.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “People’s government has decided to make the film ‘Sabarmati Report’ based on a true incident tax free in Odisha. The film shows how Kar Sevaks were burnt alive in the Godhra fire incident to fulfill their vested interests and create unrest. This film will give goosebumps as it brings the heart-wrenching truth of the past and make the general public more aware.”

Meanwhile, film-maker Ektaa Kapoor expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State government for declaring the film free from entertainment tax. “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji and Government of Odisha for making #TheSabarmatiReport tax-free in the state. This support will help bring the truth of a significant chapter in our history to more people,” she said on her ‘X’.

Notably, earlier, six BJP-ruled States Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had declared the film, which is based on the train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat in 2002, free from entertainment tax.