Thar vehicle causes terror in Bhubaneswar: drags scooty for 100 meters, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A Thar car caused terror in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha yesterday night and dragged a scooty for 100 meters. The scooty rider narrowly escaped. The Thar driver has been detained by Police.

As per information, a Thar car caused terror in Bhubaneswar and dragged a scooty for about 100 meters near the Melana Ground of Jharpada under Laxmisagar Police Station limits.

Then, the speeding Thar crashed into a shop before stopping at the scene. The Thar car bears registration no. OD-33-AT-1233.

The scooty driver was slightly injured in the accident but narrowly escaped.

Advertisement

After getting information, Commissionerate police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have detained the Thar driver and seized the vehicle and taken it to the police station.

Watch the video here: