Tension prevails at Dhenkanal Hospital as relatives run for life with newborns fearing earthquake

Dhenkanal: A palpable tension prevailed at the Dhenkanal District Headquarter Hospital as the relatives run for life with their newborn children fearing an earthquake this evening.

Tension prevailed at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of the government hospital after a loud noise was reported inside the ward and some floor tiles were peeled-off instantly.

Suspecting that it was an earthquake and the building might collapse at any time, the family members of the newborns and new mothers ran to the ground floor from the third floor of the hospital to save their lives.

Sumitra Sahu, one of the attendance of a newborn, said, “We ran to different wards after hearing a loud nose in the SNCU ward.”

On being informed, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dilip Kumar Biswal rushed to the hospital and reviewed the situation. Speaking about the incident, he said that there was a noise as some tiles were peeled off following a heavy air force. People run out of the SNCU ward thinking it to be an earthquake. However, the situation is now normal and they have been kept at another ward, he added.

A team of cops from the Town Police station also reached the hospital and pacified the terrified relatives of the newborn children and motivated them to return to SNCU the ward.

Also Read: Odisha Showcases Investment Potential During Successful Mega Roadshow In Singapore