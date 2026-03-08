Tension in Mendhasala of Odisha after alleged harassment of women on moving bus

Advertisement

Barang: A bus conductor was confronted after allegations that he made inappropriate comments towards a young woman inside a moving bus. The incident led to tension in Mendhasala in Bhubaneswar of Odisha, which was later resolved after police intervention.

According to reports, at around 10 PM on Saturday, the Route No. 30 Ama Bus was traveling from Chatabar towards Mendhasala. Three young women from Mendhasala village were passengers on the bus. During the journey, a youth and the bus conductor allegedly made comments toward the women inside the bus.

The women informed their family members about the incident. When the bus reached Mendhasala Chhak, the families of the women along with local residents stopped the bus. This created tension in the area for some time.

Police from the Mendhasala outpost arrived at the scene and called the driver, conductor, and the youth for discussion. After they reportedly admitted their mistake and a mutual understanding were reached, the situation was brought under control.