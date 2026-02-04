Ten students from KISS to perform at International Cultural Festival in Romania

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Students of the city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have yet again brought glory to the country and state of Odisha as 10 students from the institution have been selected to perform at International Cultural Festival in Romania.

Famous playwright Shakespeare’s plays will be performed in tribal languages during the International Cultural Festival which is slated to be held in the month of May at the University of Craiova in Romania. For which, 10 PhD, graduate, post-graduate and BBA students of KISS have been selected.

The students of KISS University will perform 3 Shakespeare plays in their own languages after practicing for two months in Romania. Now the students have started practicing the drama.



It is said to be the first time in India that students from any educational institution have learned Shakespeare’s plays and performed on an international stage. Expressing happiness over this, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated all the students and wished for their success.

“Earlier, students of KISS used to go abroad and earn fame in fields like sports and education, but now they will perform cultural programs and earn fame internationally. This is a matter of happiness for everyone,” Samanta said.