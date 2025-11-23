Tempo traveller overturns in Keonjhar, 7 injured

Advertisement

Keonjhar: Atleast 7 people were injured after their tempo traveller met with an accident and overturned near Machhalo Chhak in Anandapur in Odisha’s Keonjhar on late Saturday night.

As per reports, around 12 people were on their way to Puri for the darshan of Lord Jagannath from Purunia village under Ghasipura police station, when their vehicle overturned after reportedly being hit from the rear by another vehicle.

Following which, all injured passengers were reportedly rescued by police and rushed to Anandapur Sub-divisional Hospital. The seven critically injured were later shifted to Cuttack’s SCBMCH for further treatment, while three others are being treated at Anandapur sub-division hospital.

Police said that the exact cause of the accident has not yet been established, and an investigation is currently underway.