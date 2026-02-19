Temple theft spree in Kamakhyanagar: Worker, locals nab suspect after nighttime looting

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: A series of shocking temple thefts in Kamakhyanagar has stirred concern among residents, culminating in the arrest of a suspect late last night after he was caught stealing from multiple temples in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

According to the reports, laborers and villagers overpowered and tied the accused to a tree when he was found in the act of stealing temple valuables late at night. The incident occurred near Radha Krishna Temple, Shani Temple, Parvati Temple and Shiva Temple in the Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district.

The accused identified by police has been named as Bhuvan NSC Manas Mahapatra, who was allegedly attempting to loot temple offerings and property when he was apprehended by vigilant locals.

There have been similar thefts in Kamakhyanagar where gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and cash were stolen from the shrine. That robbery triggered fears over the safety of religious and public places in the region, with locals demanding increased patrolling and better security.

Following the latest arrest, police recovered stolen temple items and booked the accused under relevant sections of the law. Officials have said further investigation is underway to ascertain if he was involved in other thefts reported in recent days.

Area residents have welcomed the arrest but reiterated their demand for heightened police patrols at night to prevent more temple burglaries.

Police have urged anyone with more information about the thefts to come forward to aid the ongoing investigation.