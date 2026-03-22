Temple theft in Pipili: Radha-Krishna idols not spared by thieves

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Pipili: In a shocking incident, theft took place at a century-old temple in Pipili in Puri district of Odisha late at night. Thieves targeted the Radha Mohan Temple located in Nuasasan Patna Sahi area and decamped with valuables.

According to reports, the miscreants broke into the temple and stole several ornaments, including a silver crown, gold bangles, a brass throne, and silver utensils. In a disturbing act, the idols of Lord Radha and Krishna were thrown outside the temple premises after the theft.

Police from Pipili station reached the spot and have launched an investigation into the incident.

This incident comes amid a rise in theft cases in temple and residential areas. A few months ago, in Jajpur district’s Binjharpur area, looters carried out multiple thefts at four different locations within two days.

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In one such case, thieves looted gold ornaments worth around Rs 15 lakh from a Santoshi Maa temple, along with approximately Rs 2 lakh from the donation box (hundi).

In another incident in Alakunda police station limits at Chikana village, miscreants broke into a Santoshi Maa temple late at night. They locked the priest inside his house from the outside and looted gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 lakh. The donation box was taken nearly 100 meters away, broken open, and about Rs 2 lakh cash was stolen.

Additionally, houses belonging to a local sarpanch and two other residents in the area were also targeted by thieves in recent days.

Police are investigating these incidents and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.