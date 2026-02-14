Temple loot in Khordha: Cash, Gold decamped from 8 shrines

Advertisement

Khordha: A series of loot was reported from eight temples in Balugaon district of Khordha on Friday evening. The unknown miscreants decamped with cash and gold and silver ornaments from the temple. Allegations have also been made that silver kirati, armlet, chati, bangles and flute along with gold cheeta and mangalsutra of the dieties were looted from the temple.

As per reports, thefts were reported from Uttarayani temple, located in Sarlapadar, Balugaon main road and Kalijai temple at fish market, In Samantrapur village, thefts were reported from the Dadhibaman, Hanuman, Laxmi and Gupteswar temples.

Similarly, the theives allegedly broke open the locks of temples including Maa Bhagwati Giri Durga Mandir and Maa Khilamunda mandir in Bidyadharpur sahi and decamped with donation boxes and gold ornaments.

On reaching the spot, Balugaon police have launched an investigation and are continuing their probe.