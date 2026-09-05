Temple Idol Stolen In Balianta, Villagers Raise Suspicion

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Balianta: Some miscreants broke into a shrine in Budhalo village within Balianta police limits at 1 AM and looted a 3-foot idol of Maa Budhi Nahakani.

Temple bells and some other ritual items were also stolen. Miscreants allegedly brought an umbrella in front of the CCTVs while fleeing with the valuables.

The shrine is on the border of Budhalo and Subalo villages and there is conflict between residents of these villages since 2022 regarding it.

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Both police and courts were initially approached regarding this matter. Villagers claimed that the stolen idol was taken to adjacent Subalo and have since not found the idol yet.

Police have been deployed to avoid probable clashes as a investigation proceeds.