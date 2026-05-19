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Bhubaneswar: Temperatures crosses 40 degree Celsius mark in 18 locations of Odisha today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Jharsuguda reported today’s highest temperature of 44.8°C. It was followed by Hirakud (44.0°C), Sambalpur (43.6°C) and Angul (43.6°C).

The other places where the mercury crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark today are Boudh (43.0°C), Talcher (43.0°C), Sonepur (43.0°C), Titlagarh (42.6°C), Bolangir (42.3°C), Nayagarh (42.2°C), Sundergarh (41.9°C), Bhavanipatna (41.8°C), Bargarh (41.5°C), Bhadrak (41.0°C), Bhubaneswar (40.2°C), Rourkela (40.1°C), Parlakhemundi (40.0°C) and Nuapada (40.0°C).

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The weather department further said that hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM of May 20.

Likewise, districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul and Dhenkanal are expected to witness hot and humid conditions between 8.30 AM of May 20 and 8.30 AM of May 21.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul and Dhenkanal from 8.30 AM of May 21 and 8.30 AM of May 22.