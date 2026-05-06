Temperature to get lower till May 10, Rain likely across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The spell of relief from heat is set to continue in Odisha for a few more days. The weather department has indicated that temperatures will remain relatively low across the state till May 10, with rain and thunderstorm activity expected in several regions.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in parts of north and coastal Odisha, while many interior districts may also see showers. Gusty winds are expected during this period.

On Wednesday, around 16 districts may receive light to moderate rainfall, for which a Yellow Alert has been issued. Rainfall activity is expected to continue in north Odisha on May 9 and 10 as well.

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A day earlier, Kalbaisakhi conditions had led to the issuance of both Yellow and Orange alerts in the state. Districts such as Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore were under Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain. Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul and Mayurbhanj were also on alert due to the possibility of thunderstorms and hail.

Wind speeds in these areas were expected to reach up to 50 tp60 kmph, while other districts saw winds between 30 to 50 kmph.

For the coming days till May 10, a Yellow Alert remains in place across the state due to the likelihood of Kalbaisakhi, with people advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds.

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