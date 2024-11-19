Temperature to drop further with 16 towns recording below 15 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Temperature dropped to under 15 degree Celsius in as many as 16 towns in Odisha. As temperature is expected to fall more, the cold wave will intensify further.

The lowest temperature was recorded in G. Udayagiri which was as low as 7.2 degree Celsius. As the cold wave of winter was felt in the third week of November, it is expected that the weather will be colder in December and January, predicted the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department. However, the temperature is going to be constant over the next five days.

At some places temperature will drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The night temperature at Phulbani is 10.5 degree Celsius and in Daringbadi it is 11.5 degree Celsius. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 16.08 degrees Celsius.

Slight to moderate fog can be seen in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kalahandi in the next three days.

