Temperature set to touch 40°C in Western Odisha from March 14

Bhubaneswar: Heat conditions have started intensifying across Odisha with temperatures rising steadily. The mercury is now approaching the 40°C mark, making the weather increasingly uncomfortable in several parts of the state.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, temperatures in some districts of Western Odisha are likely to touch 40°C from March 14. Day temperatures across the state are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius from tomorrow.

On March 14, Jharsuguda and Titlagarh are likely to record temperatures around 40°C, while Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, and Bhawanipatna may experience temperatures around 39°C.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by Kalbaisakhi (nor’wester) thunderstorms in one or two places of north-western Odisha within the next 24 hours. Districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar may witness these storm activities.

As per the latest weather update, day temperatures may rise by another 3°C in the coming days. With 39°C, Jharsuguda remained the hottest city in the state, while 13 cities recorded temperatures above 37°C. However, coastal Odisha has not seen a significant rise in temperature so far.

A trough line extending from southern Jharkhand to northern Chhattisgarh across interior Odisha remains active. Due to its influence, rain accompanied by lightning and thunder is likely in parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Warning for five districts for rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Additionally, temperatures in some areas may increase by up to 3°C.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at a few places in North Odisha and interior districts of the state until 8:30 AM on March 16, according to the forecast.

