Temperature rises to and above 43 degrees in 7 places of Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest at 44.8°C

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Bhubaneswar: Mercury rose to and above 43 degree Celsius in seven places of Odisha while Jharsuguda witnessed today’s highest temperature of 44.8°C.

The seven places where the Mercury rose to and above 43 degree Celsius are Jharsuguda (44.8°C), Sonepur (43.7°C), Titlagarh (43.6°C), Bhawanipatna (43.4°C), Bolangir (43.1°C), Sambalpur (43.0°C) and Boudh (43.0 °C).

Likewise, five places reported temperature above 42 degree Celsius. They are Sundargarh (42.8°C), Hirakud (42.4°C), Rourkela (42.7°C), Nayagarh (42.5°C) and Nuapada (42.5°C).

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The Twin City of the state i.e Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw a temperature of 35.5 and 35.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, in what can be considered as a good news for the people of the state who are reeling under intense heatwave, the weather department predicted rainfall in the state from tomorrow.