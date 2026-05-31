Temperature likely to drop further in Odisha, rainfall activity to continue

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Bhubaneswar: Relief from the scorching summer heat is expected to continue across Odisha, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further drop of up to 4 degrees Celsius in temperatures over the next few days.

According to the weather department, temperatures are likely to remain below normal until June 2. However, from June 3 onwards, the mercury is expected to rise again by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across several parts of the state.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain in many areas of coastal, northern and southern Odisha on Sunday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at several places in southern Odisha on Monday.

Recent Kalbaisakhi showers have brought significant relief from the heat, causing temperatures in most parts of the state to fall below the 40-degree Celsius mark. Despite the drop, Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Hirakud at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

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Earlier, the weather department had issued a statewide alert for thunderstorm activity. Orange warnings were issued for 18 districts, while 12 districts remained under a Yellow alert. Heavy rainfall was forecast for districts including Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Angul.

Strong winds with speeds ranging between 60 and 70 kmph were also expected in isolated areas during thunderstorm activity.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions prompted alerts for Ganjam and Gajapati districts in southern Odisha, as well as several coastal districts. Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.