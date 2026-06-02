Temperature in Odisha to rise by 2-4°C: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature (day temperature) in Odisha likely to rise by 2-4°C from today, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature (day temperature) will rise by 2-4°C during next five days. Thereafter there will be no large change over the districts of Odisha.

Check IMD’s day-wise prediction for heatwave conditions in the Odisha:

Day1 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 2 to 8.30 AM of June 3):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 3 to 8.30 AM of June 4):

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Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 4 to 8.30 AM of June 5):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 5 to 8.30 AM of June 6):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Also Read: Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning And Gusty Surface Wind To Occur In Odisha