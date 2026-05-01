Temperature in Odisha drops, thanks to Nor’wester activity; Rain to continue for 7 more days

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Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature in Odisha dropped to below the 40 degree Celsius mark following intense Nor’wester activity across the state.

As per the latest bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature of the day, till 2.30 PM, was recorded in Rourkela where the mercury was 35 degrees. This was followed by Jharsuguda which reported a maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius.

Update: However, the evening bulletin revealed that Malkangiri recorded 40.2 degree, the highest temperature of the day. Nuapada (39) and Bolangir (38.9) witnessed the second and third highest temperature of the day respectively.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop again in coming days and bring further relief for the residents of Odisha who were reeling under scorching heatwave conditions as the weather department has predicted rain for seven more days.

Check the day and district-wise rain warning for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 2):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, Hail and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Jajpur, Nuapada, and Kendrapada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 2 to 8.30 AM of May 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj Keonjhar, Balasore Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 3 to 8.30 AM of May 4):

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YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 4 to 8.30 AM of May 5):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 5 to 8.30 AM of May 6):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, , Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 6 to 8.30 AM of May 7):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 7 to 8.30 AM of May 8):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

Also Read: Three Injured In Lightning Strike During Kalbaisakhi Storm In Bhubaneswar