Temperature in Odisha crosses 40°C, Jharsuguda hottest at 40.6°C

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Bhubaneswar: Temperature in Odisha crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time in 2026 as the mercury rose to 40.6°C in Jharsuguda today.

The evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that Jharsuguda was the hottest place of Odisha with 40.6°C, the second highest temperature i.e 40.2°C was recorded in Hirakud.

With this, Jharsuguda was also the fifth hottest place of the country while Hirakud was at the 10th place of the list of today’s hottest cities of India.

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With 41.8°C, Amraoti of Vidarbha was the hottest place of the country today while Nandurbar of Madhya Maharashtra was second hottest locations with a temperature of 41.5°C. Mercury also hovered at 41.5 and 41.4 degrees in Akola and Brahmapuri of Vidarbha respectively.

Likewise, Odisha’s Sambalpur sizzled at 39.9°C and the State Capital City Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 34.2°C.

The weather department, on the other hand, has predicted that the maximum temperature in Odisha will rise further in coming days. It has issued yellow warnings for heatwave conditions in some parts of the state for the next two days.

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