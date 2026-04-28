Temperature crosses 45 degrees in Odisha for first time this summer as Jharsuguda boils at 45.3°C

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Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature crossed 45 degree Celsius in Odisha for the first time this summer as Jharsuguda boiled at 45.3 °C today.

Likewise, the second highest temperature of 43.5°C was recorded in Sambalpur while the third highest temperature of 43.4°C was reported at Hirakud.

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Similarly, four places of the state sizzled at 42 degrees or beyond. They are Bargarh (42.9), Nuapada (42.5), Titilagarh (42.2) and Talcher (42.0).

However, the day temperature is expected to drop gradually after a couple of days as the city-based regional centre of the IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Odisha.

Also Read: IMD issues orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorm and lightning