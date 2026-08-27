Telugu movie shot inside Government School in Gajapati, BEO orders investigation

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Gajapati: A video of a Telugu short film being shot inside a government school in Gajapati district has gone viral, prompting the Block Education officer (BEO) to give instruction to investigate how the film was shot inside the school premises without permission. The movie was being shot inside the Singipur Government School of K.Sitapur Panchayat under Kashinagar Block in Gajapati District.

The interesting part in this is that the main actor of the short movie is the Sarpanch of the area. Sarpanch Kalipili Teja has shot the video inside the school and shared it on social media, which has gone viral. His actions have been critisized by everyone and he had been accused of abusing his position’s power.

People have also raised questions on how he got the key to the school without the knowledge of the headmistress. So, they have demanded that the incident be properly investigated and strict action against both the sarpanch and the headmistress.

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Meanwhile, the headmistress has clarified that the sarpanch had asked for the key to hold a meeting. She had no idea he had shot such a video inside the school premises.

The District Education Officer Dr. Mayadhar Sahu said that shooting inside a government school is against the rules, so, the department will conduct an investigate and if there is any violation of rules in the incident, legal action will be taken against those responsible.