Tel River nears danger mark in Boudh, road connectivity disrupted

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Boudh: Due to increased inflow from the upper catchment areas, the water level of Tel River in Odisha’s Boudh district is on the rise .

Ad per latest sources, the water level is flowing at a height nearing the danger mark of 11 meters near Kantamal.

As floodwater started entering Adagudi Nala near Manikpur in Kantamal block, traffic on Kantamal-Ghantapada section of State Highway 41 was continued to be disrupted on Friday.

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Two feet of water also started flowing over Kalamua bridge prompting authorities to prohibit any traffic movement on the bridge for the safety of commuters.

A large number of people and vehicles are marooned due to rising water level.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.